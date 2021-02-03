Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells $557,855.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $557,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,914.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Z stock opened at $144.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $153.00.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,828 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,904,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,630 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,178,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 931,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,661,000 after purchasing an additional 688,593 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.