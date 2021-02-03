Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Up 5.5%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $146.57 and last traded at $146.33. 450,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 633,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZG. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zillow Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Zillow Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.96.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 36,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

