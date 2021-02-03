Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $158.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 990.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.42 and a 200-day moving average of $144.44. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $165.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.44.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

