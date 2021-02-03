ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Tops $1.52

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. ZKSwap has a market cap of $60.93 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap token can currently be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00004001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00055610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00139325 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00065222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00236665 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 74.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00071116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00039591 BTC.

ZKSwap Token Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

ZKSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

