Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Short Interest Update

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 6,840,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $216.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.99. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $224.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $224,023.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,540 shares of company stock valued at $57,163,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 333.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 29.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

