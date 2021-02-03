Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 8,950 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,936 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 589.9% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 392,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,749,000 after acquiring an additional 335,562 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 779,539 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,244,000 after acquiring an additional 221,408 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 464,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,471,000 after acquiring an additional 211,385 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,390,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,294,000 after acquiring an additional 204,400 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,581,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.44.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $217.33 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.47 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

