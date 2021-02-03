Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,168 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $13,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,157,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,607,000 after purchasing an additional 99,132 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,858,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,982,000 after purchasing an additional 82,132 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,122,000 after purchasing an additional 328,145 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.3% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,903,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178,191 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,583,000 after purchasing an additional 383,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $134.10 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.86 and its 200 day moving average is $123.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.90.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

