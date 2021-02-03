Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $12.64 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

