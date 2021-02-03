Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $12.81 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,057 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $11,527,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.58.

NYSE:LYB opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day moving average is $78.92.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

