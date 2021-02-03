Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $14.34 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,035 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in CME Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in CME Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in CME Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,199.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $192.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.79. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.06.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

