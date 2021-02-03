Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $14.99 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $14,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,756,000 after buying an additional 1,292,626 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,135 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,193,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,911,000 after purchasing an additional 45,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 868,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,008,000 after purchasing an additional 59,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 785,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $166.46 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $179.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.64%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.