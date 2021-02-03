Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $15.89 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,794 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $15,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,005,000 after buying an additional 473,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after acquiring an additional 184,160 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 37.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 652,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,821,000 after acquiring an additional 176,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day moving average of $88.58.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.25.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

