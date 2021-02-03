Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:PNC opened at $150.40 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $162.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.41 and a 200 day moving average of $124.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.