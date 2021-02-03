Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 582.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,597 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NetEase were worth $17,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in NetEase by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in NetEase by 512.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $123.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $128.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.24 and a 200 day moving average of $94.93.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

