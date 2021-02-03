Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 36,430 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 430,617 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,430 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $18,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 563,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,911,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK stock opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.