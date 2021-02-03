Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $13,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 167.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,958 shares of company stock worth $98,873,269 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLX stock opened at $204.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $154.88 and a 52 week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

