Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Trading 5.4% Higher

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) shares traded up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.64. 718,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 770,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zymeworks from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. On average, analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $47,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,433,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,032 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 477.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 20,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.