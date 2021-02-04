-$0.06 EPS Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. VBI Vaccines posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 529.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,560,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609,465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,835,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 120,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 195.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 886,729 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 27.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 174,111 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 125.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 510,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 284,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,157,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,563,938. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $883.49 million, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 2.14. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.