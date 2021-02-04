$0.09 EPS Expected for EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EXFO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.12. EXFO posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXFO will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.25 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXFO. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EXFO stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 686.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,731 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.00% of EXFO worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. EXFO has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $212.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.37.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

