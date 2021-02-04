-$0.16 EPS Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Transocean reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.99 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Transocean by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Transocean by 201.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 61.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.75. Transocean has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.