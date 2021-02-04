$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. US Ecology posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover US Ecology.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.85 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. US Ecology’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $35.38 on Monday. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in US Ecology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in US Ecology by 21.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.