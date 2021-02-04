$0.17 EPS Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Lattice Semiconductor also posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,119.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $29,854.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,668.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,888 shares of company stock worth $163,175 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 117.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 251.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period.

LSCC opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.97, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

