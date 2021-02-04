-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Warrior Met Coal reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 213%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCC. Roth Capital began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 18.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $24.17.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

