$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.24. Lumen Technologies reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.77 on Monday. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

