$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Ovintiv reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,902.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 599,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 584,718 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 759.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 140,404 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

OVV stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.00.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

