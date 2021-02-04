$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. WNS reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price target on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $72.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.58. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in WNS by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in WNS by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 143,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WNS by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth $955,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of WNS by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 107,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

