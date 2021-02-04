$0.69 EPS Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Xylem posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xylem.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $95.12 on Monday. Xylem has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average of $90.24.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $714,025.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,507.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 287,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 79,278 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,095,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Xylem by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

