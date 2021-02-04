$0.86 EPS Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. NETGEAR reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 152.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

Shares of NTGR opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11.

In other news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 18,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $856,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,339,166 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in NETGEAR by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

