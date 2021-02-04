$0.89 EPS Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.93. Agilent Technologies reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.74.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,776 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,808.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $122.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $129.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

