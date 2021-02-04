0Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.17 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. One 0Chain token can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001900 BTC on major exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $34.17 million and $561,305.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000244 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00039805 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

