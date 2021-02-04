0xBitcoin Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000849 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00063920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.41 or 0.01214321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00049229 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00041382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.91 or 0.04578687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00020189 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.