-$1.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.84) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.39). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings per share of ($1.88) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($8.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.84) to ($8.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($7.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.41) to ($2.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. The company had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.88. The company had a trading volume of 200,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,910. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.56. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $183.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,264.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

