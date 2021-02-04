10,200 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,799.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $81.85 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $87.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.93. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

