1,100 Shares in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HFC opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

