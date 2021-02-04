125 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,160,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $301.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.64 and its 200 day moving average is $238.16. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $306.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

