1,250 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total value of $822,721.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total value of $6,754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,210,423 shares of company stock worth $225,248,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.83. 16,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,427. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $238.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.82 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Summit Insights raised CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.