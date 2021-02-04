1,310 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Square by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

Shares of SQ opened at $227.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.89 and a 200-day moving average of $181.82. The company has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 361.82, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $18,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,456,949.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,575,587 shares of company stock valued at $333,839,466. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.