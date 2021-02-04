1,570 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Acquired by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,003 shares of company stock valued at $59,077,170. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $271.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.80 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $294.74.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

