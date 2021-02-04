157,064 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 157,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,409,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

NYSE:CE opened at $126.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.51. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $140.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

