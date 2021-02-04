180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,312.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,212.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,186.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

