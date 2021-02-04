1,800 Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 46.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

DDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $83.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

