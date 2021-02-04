19,000 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by TradeLink Capital LLC

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Devon Energy makes up about 95.5% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 33.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 17.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.12. 228,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,895,541. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

