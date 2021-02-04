1inch Price Tops $5.73 (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, 1inch has traded up 87.4% against the U.S. dollar. One 1inch token can now be bought for approximately $5.73 or 0.00015397 BTC on major exchanges. 1inch has a market cap of $619.21 million and $523.42 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00054108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00154981 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00091388 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00065083 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00240131 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00041761 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,132,034 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#.

Buying and Selling 1inch

1inch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

