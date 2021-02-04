2,020 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Bought by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $108.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.89. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $109.16.

