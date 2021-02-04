2,111 Shares in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $183.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.96. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $68.95 and a 12 month high of $195.21.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

