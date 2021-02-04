$220.56 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will announce sales of $220.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.00 million to $223.70 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $214.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $955.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $970.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.70.

SLAB traded up $5.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.59. 12,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $144.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,448 shares of company stock worth $1,266,490 in the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

