22,713 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Bought by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,263,000 after buying an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,309,000 after buying an additional 225,380 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 297,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 266,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 231,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after buying an additional 115,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.51. The company had a trading volume of 48,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,958. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $92.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.24.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

