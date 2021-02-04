227,265 Shares in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Acquired by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 227,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 459,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Shares of RYN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.49. 3,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,804. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $228,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,073. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 2,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $785,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.