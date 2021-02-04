2,345 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Bought by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $209,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.33.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $2,019,361.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $4.73 on Thursday, hitting $383.26. 1,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,751. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.69. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.