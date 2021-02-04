274,003 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Purchased by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 274,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF makes up about 4.9% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,877,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,417. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23.

